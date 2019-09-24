He’s the best dad: Meghan praises Harry during visit to Cape Town beach

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traded compliments about being good parents as they celebrated the “positivity” of African Township teenagers.

Harry and Meghan travelled to a stunning Cape Town beach to learn about a charity using local surfers to help the next generation cope with the mental health stresses of living in the notorious slum settlements.

The couple held an impromptu question-and-answer session with the press, and asked about the message they were trying to promote, the duchess replied: “I think what’s amazing about being here today, as you can see, there’s so much good happening in the world, and there’s so much positivity and all of this diversity and inclusivity – think the focus is on that…”

They spent the morning at Monwabisi Beach with Waves for Change, a charity which trains “surf mentors” to support youngsters through the sport – but strong winds prevented them from venturing on to the sand.

During a “power hand” bonding exercise, where the couple were asked to declare their personal strengths, Harry cheekily ducked the task and invited his wife to share instead.

Meghan looked bashful as she tried to think of something and, after dancing in a Township on Monday, was told she might consider the activity her strong point, but she laughed and said “no”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participate in a group activity to promote positive thinking during a visit to Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach (Chris Jackson/PA)

But she did think “parenting” was a new strength she and Harry were “learning and developing”.

Turning to her husband, she declared him “the best dad”, while Harry – who smiled while looking at his wife – called her “the best mum”.

Waves for Change was founded after a group of surfing enthusiasts discovered how beneficial the sport was in engaging young people and helping their mental health.

Daily exposure to violence and stress in South Africa means that many residents, particularly young people, suffer from acute emotional and psychological difficulties.

But early evidence suggests that those who take part in surfing session experience improved feelings of belonging, trust and confidence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with surf mentors at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town (Chris Jackson/PA)

Harry said people from the local community who had suffered traumatic experiences were working with Waves for Change and were not only sharing their experiences but “able to help the younger generation.”

The duke added there was a whole generation of children with “no role models at all” but now they were being given an opportunity.

Highlighting the nearby Townships, the duke said: “It’s amazing to think that just on the other side of here, you’ve got tin huts with all these kids with nothing, and bringing them together a nice hot meal provided by Lunchbox Fund, and the sea of which they’ve been terrified of most of their lives.

“Now they can swim, they can surf…”