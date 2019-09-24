Duke and duchess enjoy tea and cakes during Cape Town trip

The Duchess of Sussex has said her “transition” to motherhood was made easier as son Archie has been a “wonderful” baby.

Meghan opened up about life as parent when she and Harry were invited to meet a Muslim Cape Town family, and have afternoon tea in their home.

The duke also talked about being a father and revealed he likes to bond with his four-month-old son by letting him fall asleep on his chest.

The couple joined the family and friends of Shaamiela and Ibrahim Samodien at their home in the city’s vibrant multi-cultural district of Bo-Kaap, a tourist attraction known for its brightly coloured houses and cobbled streets.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town (Toby Melville/PA)

Waseefa Majiet, 58, a friend of the hosts, said about Meghan: “She was speaking about motherhood and the transition and said that Archie was a good traveller.

“She said the transition was quite smooth because he’s an easy baby and he was an easy traveller, Harry said he slept on his chest almost 11 hours (during the flight).”

The duke and duchess sat side by side at a dinner table laden with cakes and other sweet treats, from egg custards and profiteroles to a traditional Malay doghnut-type delicacy know as Koeksisters, made from cinnamon, cardamom and ginger.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit with local residents in the Bo Kaap area (Toby Melville/PA)

Mrs Shaamiela, 63, said the duke told the group about his love for Africa: “‘It’s like coming home’ he said. She’s warm and she’s friendly and she shares his passion for Africa.

“They mentioned Archie and said how wonderful he is and he’s a wonderful traveller – he loves Africa because he’s very pleasant being in Cape Town.”

The duke and duchess drank rooibos tea and sampled some of the baked goods on offer on at the home.

Mrs Majiet said Harry told them ordinary people must be the catalyst for change: “He was speaking about the challenges of Africa.

“We inherited all these challenges and the way forward is that we must live by example – and to bring change about you have to lead, don’t leave it up to politicians, they’re not just the vehicles for change.

“He was also talking about how he loves to learn about new cuisine because his wife is really interested in (food), and they tried a few things so they have shared experiences.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Bo Kaap area (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Before sitting down with the Samodien family, the couple were treated to a performance outside by the Cape Town 7 Steps Minstrels – a jazz band who wore blazers in the colours of the South African flag.

The display marked Heritage Day, a national holiday when South African’s celebrate their culture and diversity, and the royals watched and clapped as the minstrel’s leader Iasmaeel Dean twirled and danced.

With his face painted white, and wearing an elaborate feathered red headdress and matching suit, the performer posed for a picture with the royals.