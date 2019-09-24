Almost 15,000 Thomas Cook customers brought back to UK on Monday

Nearly 15,000 Thomas Cook customers have been repatriated following the travel company’s collapse, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said.

The CAA completed 64 flights on the first day of the operation, bringing 14,700 people back to the UK.

It is expected to bring back 16,800 people on 74 flights on Tuesday.

Approximately 135,300 passengers are expected to be brought back to the UK over the next 13 days.

The programme continues until Sunday October 6, with more than 1,000 flights planned.

Thomas Cook customers are reminded to check thomascook.caa.co.uk for further information.