Murdered law student ‘failed by everyone’ as his killers remain at large

The father of a law student who was murdered as he walked home from a football match has said his son has been “failed by everyone” amid silence from those who could identify his killers.

Sami Sidhom, 18, was fatally stabbed on April 16 last year in Forest Gate, east London, as he made his way home from watching West Ham play.

A gang attacked him in the dark, and although nine people have been arrested no one has yet been charged over his death.

Appealing for help finding Sami’s killers, his father Samer Sidhom said: “Sami was a wonderful son. He was a kind young man who always tried to help his family, friends and colleagues, and was respected by everyone who knew him.

Police officers at the scene of Sami’s death in Chestnut Avenue in Forest Gate (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“He did everything right. He fought hard to win his place in society and some cowards in the dark stabbed him in the back.

“My son’s killers are still walking the streets free of conviction or charge. I need you to provide the evidence to convict them.

“You know who you are and you have a choice. A choice to be someone that hides in the dark, or a brave person who sets the record straight.

“If you know the killers you already know they killed a perfectly innocent person for no reason whatsoever.”

A reward of £20,000 has been offered by the police for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderers.

Mr Sidhom went on: “He was never involved in anything and had nothing to do with his killers. The only person that would stop them from doing the same to you is you.

“You need to stand up and provide the evidence or information that will put them behind bars for a lifetime. You owe it to yourself and to an innocent brilliant young man.

“Your statement will be treated in complete confidence and you will be rewarded. There is a reward of £20,000, but the ultimate reward is that you will get a new life where you know you stood up to the ones who would blindly destroy anything that comes their way.

“Every day they spend in freedom, Sami spends in a grave from which he’ll never return. The brutality of his death is compounded by the indifference and the silence of those that can bring him justice.

“We, his family, relive his murder every day knowing that a beloved son and an aspiring lawyer has been failed by everyone.”

In April 2018, 18 year old Sami Sidhom was stabbed to death as he returned home from a football game. He died 45 minutes later in his father's arms Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with any info to come forward & speak to police Read more ?https://t.co/56kFCxkfCF pic.twitter.com/7dv0Ngqg6w — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 23, 2019

The nine boys and men arrested so far are aged between 15 and 35. Eight have been released under investigation, while one, aged 17, has been told he faces no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley from the Metropolitan Police said: “Sami was almost home when he was attacked. I know that there were witnesses to what happened.

“People at the scene know who took Sami’s life and why. I urge you to come forward and tell the truth about what you know.”

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.