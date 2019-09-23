Man, 91, among eight charged over Extinction Rebellion port protest

A 91-year-old man has been charged after Extinction Rebellion protesters imposed a “blockade” at the Port of Dover.

Activists took over two lanes of the dual carriageway on Saturday and delays were also caused to traffic going into the ferry port.

Kent Police said eight people have now been charged in connection with the protest.

Those charged with failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer are: Jessica Luby, 38, of Lower Park Road, Hastings; Ronald West, 67, of South Way, Lewes; Tobias Jackson, 48, of Victoria Avenue, Hastings; Luke Mallett, 22, of Sturry Road, Canterbury; Bethany Nelson, 24, of Lancaster Road, St Albans; Ursula Pethick, 83, of Langham Road, Robertsbridge, East Sussex; and John Lynes, 91, of Magdalen Road, St Leonards-on-Sea.

John Halladay, 61, of St Augustines Road, Canterbury, was charged with being an organiser of a public assembly and failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer.

They were all bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on October 23.

Two men aged 65 and 67 were also cautioned for public order offences.