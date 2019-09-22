What the papers say – September 23

The future of travel company Thomas Cook and the Labour Party’s internecine disputes dominate Monday’s front pages.

The Daily Mail leads with a story saying 165,000 people face a

fortnight of Thomas Cook chaos if the firm collapses.

Monday's MAIL: 165,000 face fortnight of Thomas Cook chaos

The Guardian has a story saying Jeremy Corbyn risks the fury of

Labour’s membership after he moved to stop the party campaigning to remain in the EU at a general election. The Daily Telegraph covers similar ground and the Metro refers to Labour’s “growing rift”.

The Guardian front page, Monday 23 September 2019: Revolt over Brexit policy throws Labour into chaos

Monday's TELEGRAPH: Labour will be crushed over Brexit, Corbyn told

The i also covers the same story, calling it Labour’s civil war, while The Independent says Mr Corbyn is “terrified” of becoming prime minister.

The Times leads with a story saying Labour intends to abolish private schools.

Monday's TIMES: Independent schools will be abolished by Labour

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says Labour will today vow to deliver

justice for veterans of atomic testing.

The Daily Star carries a story saying Jeremy Clarkson is being terrorised by a flock of greedy psycho seagulls.

The Financial Times reports a Thomas Cook repatriation plan is on standby as the company faces possible administration.

Front page of the Financial Times, UK Edition, for Monday 23 September 2019

And the Daily Express reports that Labour plans a benefits splurge

that would cost taxpayers around £520billion a year, according to analysts.