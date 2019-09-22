What the papers say – September 22

Manoeuvrings from the Labour Party conference, including pressure on leader Jeremy Corbyn and his deputy Tom Watson, dominated Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Labour Party is making succession plans for life after Mr Corbyn.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Hard-Left plans for life after Corbyn' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5bPwTvIP1w — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 21, 2019

The Independent reports Labour MPs are plotting to topple Mr Watson as deputy leader.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Mr Corbyn’s plan for his party to have two deputy leaders.

The Sunday Times, meanwhile, says Mr Corbyn has lost an important aide who has resigned, along with an exclusive detailing an alleged conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Boris Johnson and an American model when he was mayor of London.

Advertising

Jeremy Corbyn's senior aide Andrew Fisher, who wrote the party's last manifesto, has lost faith in the leadership and quit. Read all about Labour's class war in The Sunday Times tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5wv8FPBXCS — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) September 21, 2019

The Observer reports that Labour has plunged into “Brexit chaos”, while carrying another front page story on the party’s plan to scrap Ofsted if elected.

Ahem, here’s the actual front page Sorry! 😉 pic.twitter.com/VUvJUHGsza — The Observer (@ObserverUK) September 21, 2019

The Sunday Express has a story saying Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says another delay in separating from the EU will force Mr Johnson into a “clean break” policy.

Advertising

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Farage: Delay could force clean break Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/thFMM9ejTi — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 21, 2019

The Mail on Sunday leads with the story of an 80-year-old woman cleared of murdering her husband in a suicide pact gone wrong.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: “Grieving Mavis, 80, locked up in police cell for 30 hours – in her nightie” #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Oos3GCEn9B — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 21, 2019

The Sunday People has a front page story on paedophile Vanessa George’s bail hostel being only 500 metres from a nursery.

And the Daily Star Sunday says there is new evidence about the death of Diana.