In Pictures: Battle of Britain atmosphere recreated at Duxford Air Show
Aircraft enthusiasts have stepped back in time to recreate a famous Second World War encounter at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show.
Attendees dressed up in historical clothing as they walked between Second World War-era planes such as Hawker Hurricanes and Spitfires.
The roar of Merlin engines will fill the air as historic aircraft take to the skies above the important RAF fighter station, famous for defending Great Britain during the Second World War.
