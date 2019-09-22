Menu

In Pictures: Battle of Britain atmosphere recreated at Duxford Air Show

UK News | Published:

Attendees dressed up in historical clothing as they walked between planes such as Hawker Hurricanes and Spitfires.

Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show

Aircraft enthusiasts have stepped back in time to recreate a famous Second World War encounter at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show.

Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The roar of Merlin engines will fill the air as historic aircraft take to the skies above the important RAF fighter station, famous for defending Great Britain during the Second World War.

Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
