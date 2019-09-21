What the papers say – September 21

Climate change demonstrations, the future of the Thomas Cook travel company, claims made about Prince Andrew and Labour Party plans are among the stories featured on Saturday’s front pages.

The Guardian leads with a story on worldwide climate change protests, saying it was “The day the people took to the streets”, with The Independent covering the same story.

The Times says holiday company Thomas Cook is on the brink of collapse.

The Daily Telegraph‘s front page says the EU is hatching a plot to sink Britain’s Brexit plan.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun both feature claims made by Virginia Giuffre about Prince Andrew.

The Daily Star leads with a story saying BBC bosses have banned Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood from using his famous

“Fab-u-lous” catchphrase.

The Financial Times runs with a story saying a Labour share plan will affect pensioners.

And the Daily Mail has a story saying the just-retired John Humphrys has lifted the lid on “institutional liberal bias” at his former employer, the BBC, while the Daily Express reports that travel company Thomas Cook is looking for a state bail out.