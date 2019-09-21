Climate protesters glue themselves to dual carriageway near Dover

Extinction Rebellion protesters have occupied one side of a dual carriageway and are trying to close the other side as they seek to “blockade” the Port of Dover.

Two lanes at the busy Kent port have been fenced off and taken over by the environmental activists amid a heavy police presence.

Huge tailbacks can be seen on the eastbound side where traffic is queuing to reach ferries.

Traffic slows on as it nears the port (Michael Drummond/PA)

Outside of the town protesters are reported to have “superglued” themselves to another section of the A20 and are holding up cars there.

At the Port of Dover, protesters had been told they could demonstrate in the area cordoned off for their use, but some have reportedly breached the other lanes eastbound, where they risk arrest.

One activist on a megaphone announced that a protester in a “mobility scooter” had already been arrested.

Extinction Rebellion protesters occupy one side of a dual carriageway at the Port of Dover (Michael Drummond/PA)

Advertising

Jade Evans, posting on Twitter, said: “Carnage in Dover!

“(They) have superglued themselves to the A20. The amount of police cars they have here to remove them is causing more pollution than you know #ExtinctionRebellion.

“(They) think they can stop pollution at Dover Ferry port. They’ve glued their hands and feet to the A20.”

Activists began assembling near the ferry port this morning, ahead of the planned “blockade” at 11am.

Advertising

Songs like The Clash’s I Fought The Law could be heard blaring out of a speaker set, with live music expected later as part of the demonstration.

Flags and signs adorn the seafront railings, with slogans like “Rebel for life” and “Climate breakdown kills”.

Chris Atkins from Extinction Rebellion Dover said: “As climate change develops, millions of ordinary Britons will face the real and growing threat of food shortages, hunger and starvation.

“Extreme storms and floods are already causing major crop failures across the world, with high temperatures also hitting livestock agriculture.

“This crisis may seem far away now but given the dependency of the UK on food imports we are extremely vulnerable.

“The Government must tell the truth and act now.”

Protesters dressed in red dance along the carriageway (Michael Drummond/PA)

An Extinction Rebellion spokesman said the group has assessed that the four-hour blockade between 11am and 3pm “will not cause any disruption to vital supplies” such as medicine.

He added: “Extinction Rebellion appreciates the blockade will directly affect ordinary people and businesses, but we feel the action is necessary in order to call the Government to action.”

A spokesman for the Port of Dover said: “We are aware of the protest plans and as a result, Port of Dover Police are working closely with Kent Police to ensure as minimal disruption as possible.