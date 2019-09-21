Celebrities walk red carpet to show support for British Heart Foundation heroes

A host of celebrities walked the red carpet at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre in London to show their support for this year’s winners of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Heart Hero Awards.

The awards, in their second year, celebrate people of all ages who have shown immense strength in the face of adversity or have made a significant impact in helping those living with heart and circulatory diseases.

The event was hosted by Vernon Kay, with an array of performers and judges in attendance including Penny Lancaster, Luke Pritchard from The Kooks, The Mac Twins, Louisa Johnson and James Taylor.

Vernon Kay at the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards (Ian West/PA Wire)

But the real stars of the show were the everyday heroes who had been nominated.

Penny Lancaster, one of the judges at the awards, said: “Being a judge for the BHF at this year’s awards was a real honour.

“The evening had a vibrant atmosphere and was full of emotion – it was so lovely to be a part of.

“The cause is one that is very close to me; my dad, Graham, who I brought tonight, had a heart attack in 2017 and heart surgery earlier this year.

“I am in awe of all of the Heart Hero winners and the nominees – they’re an astounding and brave bunch of people.”

Penny Lancaster and her father Graham (Ian West/PA Wire)

Winners included ‘superhero’ cardiac surgeon, Ramana Dhannapuneni, who has dedicated his life to saving babies and children, and nine-year-old Evie Gaskill who tragically lost her dad to a cardiac arrest on Father’s Day and has consequently set up a fundraising group which has raised over £20,000 for the BHF’s life saving research.

Other awards went to three year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who is currently awaiting a heart transplant after already enduring two open heart surgeries, and Charlie Haines, a young woman with severe heart failure who has set up a local CPR group, training 150 people in life saving skills.

One of the more prestigious awards was presented by The Duchess of York, a longstanding BHF ambassador.

Dr Zoe Williams (left) and Stuart McKay attend the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards (Ian West/PA Wire)

She said: “I was honoured to present the British Heart Foundation’s Outstanding Contribution Award this year and meet the inspirational men, women, girls and boys who have selflessly given so much and made such a difference.

“They are life enhancers in every way and we are very grateful to them.”

Other celebrities who attended and showed their support for the Heart Hero Awards included: Gaby Roslin, Glenn Hoddle, Aimee Fuller, Joshua Kane, Samantha Murray, Meg Matthews, Richard Jones, Dr Zoe Williams and Anthony Ogogo.