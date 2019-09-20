Advertising
What the papers say – September 20
Britain’s relations with the EU make the front pages again, with travel company Thomas Cook also making headlines.
Brexit, the Queen and neo-Nazis are among the stories featured on Friday’s front pages .
The Guardian, in an exclusive, writes that thousands of reports of alleged rape have been inaccurately recorded by the police over the past three years and in some cases never appeared in official figures.
The i features a photo of the Queen and says she is furious with David Cameron, while The Times covers the same story.
The Independent says that one in five pupils leaves school without basic qualifications.
The Daily Telegraph‘s lead story is on Brexit. It reports that Jean-Claude Juncker has said the EU can agree a new Brexit deal by October 31 as it emerged Boris Johnson wants a “take it or leave it” offer from Brussels.
The Daily Express reports that a neo-Nazi group has threatened to kill one of Britain’s top police officers.
The Daily Mirror has a court report with a Premier League footballer saying he jumped out of a hotel window in just his underpants after being caught cheating by a blackmail gang.
The Daily Star leads with a story saying Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is in line for a £87.2million bonus despite a year of chaos and strikes at the airline.
Metro leads on a story saying racists are attacking migrants on British beaches.
And the Financial Times runs with a story saying Saudi Arabia ‘bullies’ wealthy families to pump cash into its oil IPO.
The Sun‘s front page reports that a builder allegedly conned the Lottery out of £2.5million with a fake jackpot ticket made by a Camelot pal who later killed himself, while the Daily Mail has a story saying travel company Thomas Cook could go bust within days, leaving 180,000 stranded.
