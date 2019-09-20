Teenager charged in connection with murder of Meshach Williams in Brent

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of 21-year-old Meshach Williams in Brent in north-west London in April.

The teenager from Brent was arrested on Thursday, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with one count of murder.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.07pm on Tuesday, April 23, to High Street, NW10, following reports of a stabbing.

A man, later formally identified as Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2.47am on Wednesday, April 24.

A post-mortem examination identified stabbing as the cause of death.

Three other men aged 19, 18 and 24 have previously been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Williams’s murder and are due to face trial in November.