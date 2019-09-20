Ryanair strikes called off by pilots’ union

A series of strikes planned by Ryanair pilots have been called off.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) were due to walk out on Saturday and then on September 23, 25, 27 and 29.

The union is embroiled in a long-running row over a series of issues including pay and conditions which has already led to industrial action.

Balpa said it had called off the strikes even though the relationship between Ryanair and its pilots in the UK and elsewhere remains “acrimonious”.

A statement said: “Instead of engaging in negotiations Ryanair has reverted to type, electing to punish pilots by withdrawing their travel benefits.

“Despite this, UK pilot representatives consulted striking members yesterday and agreed to suspend any further strikes in order to pave the way for meaningful negotiations under the auspices of the UK conciliation service, Acas.

“Despite a strong turnout for strike action and a high level of commitment among pilots in Ryanair, the pilot representatives took the decision to allow a breathing space in the hope that constructive negotiations could get under way.

“Balpa retains the ability to set new strike dates should it be necessary.”