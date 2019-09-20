Menu

Labour to consider abolishing deputy leader post

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson has publicly clashed with Jeremy Corbyn on a number of occasions.

A move to abolish the post of Labour’s deputy leader is to be considered by the party’s ruling body.

Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is to examine the matter on Saturday.

He recently called for a new Brexit referendum to be held before a general election.

Labour’s NEC is to consider abolishing the post of deputy party leader on Saturday after a bid to get rid of the post failed at a meeting on Friday.

