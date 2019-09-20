Harry and Meghan attend star-studded wedding bash of friend who set them up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are among the star-studded guest list at the wedding of Misha Nonoo and her oil tycoon fiance Michael Hess.

The royal couple are understood to have jetted to Rome on a commercial flight to make it to Nonoo’s big day – minus baby Archie.

The designer, who is one of Meghan’s closest friends, is credited with setting her up with the prince on a blind date in 2016.

She was previously married to Harry’s friend Alexander Gilkes.

Meghan wore a black beaded gown with puff sleeves in light-weight tulle, while Harry sported black tie.

They were not the only royals at the event – Princess Eugenie was among the bridal party as they arrived at the venue, while her sister Princess Beatrice was also in the crowd.

Other big names included Sir Paul McCartney, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, James Corden, Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry.

Katy Perry was among the guests at designer Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome (Claudio Perri/AP)

Josh Kushner – Jared’s brother – and his partner supermodel Karlie Kloss were also present.

The Sun’s Emily Andrews reported that the Sussexes are enjoying a bit of downtime before they begin their royal tour to South Africa on Monday.

Nonoo recently collaborated with the duchess on her Smart Set capsule wardrobe for the Smart Works charity.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the event.