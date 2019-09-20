Harriet Harman vows to continue Speaker bid despite local party snub

Senior Labour MP Harriet Harman has vowed to continue her bid to become the next Commons Speaker, despite her local party’s call for her to abandon the ambition.

Her Camberwell and Peckham constituency party voted on Thursday night to express its “disquiet” at her running for the coveted post.

Members also hinted that she could face a Labour candidate at the next general election if she becomes Speaker, flouting the convention of the main parties not standing against the occupant of the chair.

I will not back down! #SpeakHer (4/4) — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) September 20, 2019

But Ms Harman tweeted “I will not back down”, as she pledged her “unshakeable” commitment to her constituents.

She added: “A confident & respected House of Commons representing every constituency in this country & holding govt to account is vital to our parliamentary democracy.

“The Speaker is at the heart of this – that’s why I going for it.”