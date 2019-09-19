What the papers say – September 19

Brexit, as is regularly the case, features on many of Thursday’s front pages .

The Guardian reports Saudi Arabia has said to Donald Trump: here’s our proof – now world must respond to Iran.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 19 September 2019 | Saudis to Trump: here’s our proof – now world must respond to Iran pic.twitter.com/sYW8Aiochb — The Guardian (@guardian) September 18, 2019

The i features a photo of former rugby player Gareth Thomas, who has gone public about his HIV condition, and quotes him as saying “Have the courage

to speak out. Don’t be afraid.”

Thursday's front page: 'Have the courage to speak out' – surge in HIV testing after Gareth Thomas speaks out #tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/VoKz1TMV0D — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 18, 2019

The Independent says the EU has given Prime Minister Boris Johnson 11 days to propose his new deal.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT: EU gives Johnson 11 days to propose his new deal #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/IdOJcTKhXl — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 18, 2019

And The Times says the Home Office “manipulates” crime figures by dropping fraud cases.

Advertising

The Daily Telegraph‘s lead story is that Jacob Rees-Mogg is urging

supporters of Nigel Farage to return to the Tory fold.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Rees-Mogg urges Farage supporters to return to the Tory fold’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tON6TYSZpu — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 18, 2019

The Daily Express reports the same Brexit story seen elsewhere, saying Mr Johnson has been warned he has less than two weeks to deliver an acceptable solution, or prepare for a no-deal departure.

Advertising

The Daily Mirror claims the unsolved murders of four women bear similarities to the two for which Christopher ­Halliwell was jailed.

The Daily Star leads with a story saying “snowflakes have launched a

petition demanding words such as “mare”, “bird” and “wench” be removed from the official English dictionary.

https://twitter.com/Daily_Star/status/1174435320403832832



While The Sun says scientists reckon a large eel is what lies behind the Loch Ness monster story.

Tomorrow's front page: A huge eel-like creature has been filmed in the murky waters of Loch Ness — and experts reckon it really is the monster https://t.co/8GS01c8VI4 pic.twitter.com/9z6jIlPTuD — The Sun (@TheSun) September 18, 2019

Metro leads on a plea to “Just sort our NHS”.

And the Financial Times runs with a foreign story, saying a stalemate means Israel faces “coalition pain”.