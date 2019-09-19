Three in court accused of murdering Pc Andrew Harper

Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper.

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer in Reading, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth and address during the eight-minute hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

They, along with Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, are also accused of conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The three defendants charged with murder, who all wore T-shirts, were remanded in custody by District Judge Davinder Lachhar to appear at the Old Bailey later on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

King, dressed in a green jacket, stood in the well of the court during proceedings and will also appear at the Old Bailey later.

Pc Harper had married just four weeks before his death (Thames Valley Police/PA)

No pleas were entered at the court, which saw a heavy police presence.

The defendants’ family and friends shouted “love you” as the three in custody were led away.

Newlywed Pc Harper, 28, was killed on August 15 near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire when he was dragged under a van while responding to reports of a burglary.

He had been married to Lissie for just four weeks when he died.

Another man, 20-year-old Jed Foster, has already appeared in court charged with murder.

He is next due to appear at Reading Crown Court on November 20.