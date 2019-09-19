Sir Paul McCartney weighs in on Brexit debate

Sir Paul McCartney has said the Brexit referendum was “probably a mistake” and admitted he did not vote in the poll.

The former Beatle said the current political deadlock was a “mess” but added: “I think we’ll come through it, we always do.”

Sir Paul, 77, told BBC Two’s Newsnight programme he did not pick a side in the 2016 referendum because he “didn’t see anybody saying anything sensible enough”.

Sir Paul McCartney said the Brexit referendum was ‘probably a mistake’ (Ian West/PA)

He said arguments made in the run-up to the vote were “all crazy promises”.

He said: “What put me off was that I was meeting a lot of older people, kind of pretty much my generation. And they were going, ‘All right Paul – it’s going to be like it was in the old days, we’re going to go back’. And it was like, ‘Yeah? Oh, I’m not sure about that’. And that attitude was very prevalent.

“I vote for someone I believe in and so often there’s nobody I believe in. I have to get a bit inspired. At the moment I’m not really inspired.”

Sir Paul added he would “be glad when it’s over”.

The musician was speaking to Newsnight ahead of the release of a book of personal pictures taken by his late wife Linda.

Joined by daughters Stella and Mary, Sir Paul said: “For us, they’re just family photos but because it’s Linda, a great photographer, they’re little pieces of art.”

Photographer Linda died aged 56 in 1998.