Man struck by glass after gunshot heard in north London

A man has been struck by glass after at least one gunshot was fired in north London, Scotland Yard has said.

Haringey Police were called just after 10pm when at least one shot was fired in Westbury Avenue near Turnpike Lane, Wood Green.

The man who was hit by glass did not require hospital treatment.

Staff at a nearby takeaway said they had heard the gunshots and saw a car speeding from the scene.

A police cordon at the scene of a shooting near Turnpike Lane, Wood Green. Markers have been placed at different points in the road. The shooting is understood to have taken place outside the Tasty Kebabs and Chicken shop opposite the station (Tess De La Mare/PA)

One witness told the PA news agency: “We were very busy at the time and we heard a noise like car tyres bursting.

“We heard four or five shots and saw a car drive off really fast.

“There was a bus turning right in the cross hatchings on the junction so the way ahead was blocked.

“The car turned left.”

The staff said they could not tell if shots had been fired from the car or if the car had been the target.

Haringey Police are investigating and witnesses are asked to phone 101 citing reference number 8549/sep19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.