Dave thanks mother and brother for Mercury Prize win

Rapper Dave hugged his mother and thanked his criminal brother on stage after winning the Mercury Prize.

The London talent thanked God for his win and said the story of his winning album, Psychodrama, was inspired by the therapy received by his brother, who was jailed for life.

From a shortlist filled with topical work communicating strong messages on politics, the environment, gender and race, Dave’s family reflection was the pick of 2019.

Dave celebrates winning the Mercury Prize (Ian West/PA)

The award is given for the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act and carries a £25,000 prize.

Chosen from the 12 shortlisted artists, Dave was rapturously received by the audience at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

Accepting the award, he said: “I want to thank God. I want to thank everyone, my mum.

“I want to thank my brother Christopher. Even though you can’t be here with us today, I know you are watching this bro.”

Advertising

Dave, full name David Omoregie, shared a hug with his mother as he delivered his speech, thanking his sibling, who he said was the inspiration for the album.

It HAD to be. Legend. ???? https://t.co/WpAyQfmFbA — Greg James (@gregjames) September 19, 2019

Christopher Omoregie was jailed for a knife attack in 2013.

Streatham rapper Dave delivered an emotional rendition of his balladic rap track Psycho, to acclaim from the audience.

Advertising

He was one of six London artists nominated.

Slowthai raised eyebrows, bringing an effigy of Boris Johnson’s head on stage and declaring “f*** Boris Johnson”.

Black Midi gave perhaps the strangest performance of the night with their brand of experimental rock, to rapturous applause.

Little Simz delivered a skilful rap performance while accompanying her own rhymes on the piano.

Stormzy and Jorja Smith were among the judging panel assessing the year’s best albums.

The 1975 were nominated for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, Fontaines D.C. for Dogrel, Seed Ensemble for Driftglass, and Foals for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1.

Little Simz was in contention for her album Grey Area, Anna Calvi for Hunter, Idles for their success Joy As An Act Of Resistance, Slowthai for Nothing Great About Britain, Dave for Psychodrama, and Cate Le Bon for Reward.

Nao’s Saturn and Black Midi’s release Schlagenheim were also nominated.

The Mercury Prize is an honour given to the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act, and has run since 1992.

Rock act Wolf Alice claimed the prize in 2018 for their album Visions Of A Life.