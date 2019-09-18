Menu

In Pictures: Replica of moon lights up abbey ruins

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon features at Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire.

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon at English Heritage’s Illuminating Rievaulx installation at Rievaulx Abbey, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire

A replica of the moon measuring seven metres in diameter forms part of a spectacular art installation at the ruins of an abbey in North Yorkshire.

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon features at English Heritage’s Illuminating Rievaulx installation at Rievaulx Abbey, near Helmsley.

The abbey, at the heart of the North York Moors National Park, will be open for visitors to experience the light and sound installation, which includes the replica of the moon hanging within the ruined abbey.

‘Museum of the Moon’ at Rievaulx Abbey
(Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Museum of the Moon’ at Rievaulx Abbey
(Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Museum of the Moon’ at Rievaulx Abbey
(Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Museum of the Moon’ at Rievaulx Abbey
(Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Museum of the Moon’ at Rievaulx Abbey
(Danny Lawson/PA)
