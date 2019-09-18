Advertising
Force confirms MP is not a police officer after he was spotted ‘in uniform’
Tory MP Mark Francois was seen on patrol with police officers in his Essex constituency on Friday night.
Police have confirmed that a prominent Conservative MP “is not a police officer” after he was spotted wearing what looked like a uniform.
Rayleigh and Wickford MP Mark Francois – deputy chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group – was seen on patrol with police officers in his Essex constituency on Friday night.
A photo posted on Twitter by a pub-goer shows Mr Francois wearing what appears to be a black stab-proof vest with “Police” written on it.
He is also wearing a white shirt with a black tie and black trousers, similar to the police staff in the photograph.
Essex Police posted on Twitter to confirm he is not employed by the force and it was a mix-up on their part which led to him wearing the police vest.
The tweet reads: “We can confirm Mark Francois, MP for #Rayleigh and #Wickford, is not a police officer.
“He joined our officers in Rayleigh to see the work they are doing in #Essex and we gave him the wrong jacket.
“We are recruiting though.”
Mr Francois’ office has been contacted for comment.
