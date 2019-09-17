Lucky player could scoop record UK EuroMillions jackpot

A lucky player could become the UK’s biggest EuroMillions winner if they scoop the £167 million rollover jackpot this week.

With no EuroMillions player matching all five main numbers and two Lucky Star numbers in Tuesday’s draw, the jackpot on Friday is an estimated £167 million.

The current record-holders for the biggest ever lottery win are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in 2011.

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in Ayrshire, scooped £161 million (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “The EuroMillions jackpot rolls on to Friday night when a huge £167 million jackpot is up for grabs.

“Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of banking a life-changing prize.”

Tuesday’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were 22, 37, 43, 44 and 45 while the Lucky Stars were 01 and 12.

The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 06, 11, 14, 15 and 30 and the Thunderball was 14.