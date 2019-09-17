Live like a lord as Downton Abbey stately home joins Airbnb

Downton Abbey fans are being given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay at the stately home where the hit TV series was filmed.

To celebrate the release of the new Downton Abbey film, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon will throw open the doors of Highclere Castle to two guests for one night only on November 26 through the Airbnb booking website.

The Earl and Countess will invite their guests to join them for an exclusive evening of cocktails in the saloon followed by a traditional dinner in the state dining room being waited on by Highclere Castle’s own butler.

The Countess of Carnarvon will play host (Airbnb/Highclere Castle)

After dinner, coffee will be served in the library before the guests retire to one of the principal bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom and views over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

Following breakfast the next day, the guests will be given a private tour of Highclere’s extensive grounds.

This taste of luxury will cost £150 inclusive for the lucky pair who secure their reservation.

A butler will be on hand to serve the lucky guests (Airbnb/Highclere Castle/PA)

Lady Carnarvon said: “It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay.

“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history.

“I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

Dinner is included in the room booking (Airbnb/Highclere Castle/PA)

Hadi Moussa, general manager for Northern Europe Airbnb said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer fans the ultimate Downton Abbey experience through this once-in-a-lifetime-stay at Highclere Castle.

“At Airbnb we are passionate about offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences to our community, and we are certain that guests will have a magical experience while staying on the iconic location of Downton Abbey.”

Coffee will be served in the library (Airbnb/Highclere Castle/PA)

Details of the listing will be available to view on the Airbnb website from Tuesday, but reservations will only open at noon on October 1.

Applicants must be signed up to Airbnb in advance and have a record of good reviews from their previous bookings.

Airbnb says applicants will also need to show they are “passionate about Downton Abbey” in the message they include when requesting the reservation – with the Earl and Countess then choosing the most creative to stay with them.