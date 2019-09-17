Menu

In Pictures: Stunning sea views win photography awards

UK News | Published:

Entries were invited in four categories: People, Ships and Wrecks, Recreation and Coastal Views.

Sunrise Through The Wave by John Alderson

A bird’s-eye view of a fisherman with his catch has won the top prize in this year’s photography competition from the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

Laurence Hartwell took the striking shot looking down into a fish box at the port of Newlyn in Cornwall.

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has worked since 1839 to provide financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependants who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty.

UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Landing Mackerel by Laurence Hartwell was the overall winner of the UK’s ultimate sea view photography competition (Laurence Hartwell/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Fate Of The Mersey Ferry, by Amanda Burgess, won the Ships and Wrecks category (Amanda Burgess/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Heading For Harbour, by Gary Richardson, was highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category (Gary Richardson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018
Shipshape taken at Aldeburgh, Suffolk, by Justin Minns, was also highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Brighton Sussex Display, by Alan Humphries, won the Recreation category (Alan Humphries/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Jet Rides, by Stanley Pearson, was highly commended in the Recreation category (Stanley Pearson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Wild Seas, by Mark Dobson, taken at Gwithian, Cornwall, won the Coastal Views category (Mark Dobson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Sunrise Over The Cobb, by Noel Bennett, was highly commended in the Coastal Views category (Noel Bennett/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Sunrise Through The Wave, by John Alderson, won the People category (John Alderson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2019
Overall winner Laurence Hartwell enjoyed further recognition after being highly commended in the People category for Keeping Things Running Safely (Laurence Hartwell/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)
