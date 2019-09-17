In Pictures: Stunning sea views win photography awards

A bird’s-eye view of a fisherman with his catch has won the top prize in this year’s photography competition from the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.
Laurence Hartwell took the striking shot looking down into a fish box at the port of Newlyn in Cornwall.
Entries were invited in four categories: People, Ships and Wrecks, Recreation and Coastal Views.
The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has worked since 1839 to provide financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependants who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.