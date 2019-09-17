Menu

Funeral held for police officer who died on duty

UK News

Roy Buggins, who served for 29 years, fell ill in Montrose, Angus, on September 3.

Roy Buggins death

A funeral has been held for a police officer who died while on duty in Angus after falling ill.

Roy Buggins, 51, had 29 years’ service as an officer.

He was described as having been a “highly valued and well-respected” member of the Montrose and Brechin Community Policing Team.

Roy Buggins death
Roy Buggins (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Buggins died on duty after falling ill on Tuesday September 3.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The funeral was held on Tuesday at Parkgrove Crematorium in Friockheim, Angus.

Roy Buggins death
The coffin is removed from the hearse (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A bagpiper walked in front of the procession and officers formed a guard of honour as the coffin was led from the hearse to the service.

It was draped with a sheet bearing the Police Scotland logo and colleagues could be seen welling up as it was carried past them.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone was among those in attendance.

UK News

