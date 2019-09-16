Menu

Woman’s body found on roof behind shopping precinct

The discovery was made at the rear of a flat located above a row of shops.

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a woman was found on the rooftop of a property at the rear of a busy pedestrianised shopping precinct.

Police were called to Palmerston Road, Southsea in Hampshire, at 10.50am following the discovery at the rear of flats which are located above a row of shops.

A white forensics’ tent was visible on the flat roof at the property accessible from Tonbridge Street, which has been closed off by police.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to Hampshire police.

A force spokesman said: “Officers are investigating after the body of a woman was found on Palmerston Road, Southsea at around 10.50am this morning (Monday, 16 September).

“It was found on a roof of a building.

“A 53-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.”

