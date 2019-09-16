Advertising
What the papers say – September 17
Boris Johnson’s trip to Luxembourg makes headlines on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trip to the continent makes most of the front pages on Tuesday – after the Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel continued with a press conference despite Mr Johnson’s absence.
The Times leads with anger at what it calls an “ambush” of Mr Johnson, saying that Mr Bettel was guilty of an “extraordinary break of protocol” which led to a “diplomatic spat”.
The Daily Telegraph puts it more succinctly, running with the headline “Luxembourg laughs in Johnson’s face” and saying the PM was “belittled with an empty lectern”.
The Guardian says Mr Johnson left “humiliated” as he was “mocked for ducking out” of a press conference, leading to claims of progress in Brexit talks being “in tatters”.
While the Daily Express says Mr Johnson was insulted by a “stage-managed anti-Brexit rant”.
Metro runs with the headline “it all ends in jeers”, the i says Mr Johnson was “hounded out” of talks with the EU and The Independent says the PM has “gone missing”.
Away from Brexit, and the Daily Mirror says that Gary Lineker has asked for a paycut from the BBC where he is the corporation’s highest paid presenter.
The Sun leads with the half-brother and sister of Ben Stokes who were shot dead before the cricketer was born.
The Financial Times leads with the latest on oil prices after disruption to supply in Saudi Arabia.
The Daily Mail runs with a “fiasco” over smart meters as the rollout of the devices will be delayed by four years.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star carries the latest from the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.
