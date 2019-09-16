Advertising
In Video: Pumpkin harvest begins for Halloween
The team at Howe Bridge Farm near Malton have started picking thousands of the bright orange gourds ripe for carving.
Halloween can’t come too soon for one Yorkshire farm where the harvest of pumpkins has already begun.
Farmer Tom Hoggard and his team at Howe Bridge Farm near Malton have started picking thousands of the bright orange gourds that are ripe for carving into jack-o’-lanterns.
