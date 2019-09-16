80 firefighters tackling blaze in block of flats

Around 80 firefighters have been called to a blaze in east London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 12 engines were called to Harry Zeital Way in Clapton at around 10.40pm on Monday.

Images posted on social media appeared to show a fire burning at a multi-storey apartment block.

Crews are making steady progress tackling a balcony fire in #Hackney The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 60 calls to the blaze https://t.co/j58L0yv7qA pic.twitter.com/iCAUWV0Jx6 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 16, 2019

Part of an external balcony from the ground to the fifth floor was alight at a block of flats, LFB said, with more than 65 emergency calls received about the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

LFB said they are making “steady progress” in tackling the fire.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Bethnal Green, Islington, Holloway, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.