What the papers say – September 16

A variety of stories make the front pages at the start of the working week – from more moves on Brexit through to trouble in the Middle East.

The Times leads with unrest between the United States and Iran – after Washington accused Tehran of launching drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Iran tells US it is ready for 'fully fledged war'#tomorrowspaperstoday @MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/kHmi9bMWv3 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 15, 2019

The Financial Times carries the financial implications to the attack which has seen production levels halve.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday September 16 https://t.co/qVdCqVXHDb pic.twitter.com/xvYzqN5Nrw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 15, 2019

The Daily Telegraph runs with Brexit, and carries a column from Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he wants to “get this thing done”, adding there were “real signs of movement” on the Irish backstop.

Monday's Daily Telegraph front page: 'Johnson confident he is closing in on a deal' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3jKLLyRkHQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 15, 2019

The Guardian carries reaction to Mr Johnson comparing himself to the Incredible Hulk alongside an investigation which suggests a rise in children linked to county lines gangs.

Advertising

Guardian front page, Monday 16 September 2019: Surge in UK children linked to ‘county lines’ drug gangs pic.twitter.com/qXjQhGtjRU — The Guardian (@guardian) September 15, 2019

Metro puts the Hulk story front and centre – with Guy Verhofstadt calling Mr Johnson “infantile” after making the comparison.

The Daily Mirror reports that music star Rod Stewart has “beaten” prostate cancer.

Advertising

The Sun reports that guests who meet the Queen have been asked not to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Tomorrow's front page: Guests of the Queen have been asked not to talk about Meghan and Harry https://t.co/jS9EMrKBws pic.twitter.com/cOFmRGngVy — The Sun (@TheSun) September 15, 2019

The Daily Mail reports “hundreds of thousands” of crimes are “written off” by police 24 hours after being reported.

And the Daily Star reports clowns have faced a downturn in business after horror films have left parents scared of hiring them.