Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in street

Police are questioning a man on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old woman who died after being found injured in the street.

Bethany Fields was found in Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, at 6.12pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called but Ms Fields was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A force spokesman said police believe Ms Fields’s death was a domestic incident.

The spokesman said: “Police were called to Fitzwilliam Street at around 6:12pm to reports of a woman being seriously injured.

“Emergency services, including paramedics, were quickly deployed to the scene but the 21-year-old was pronounced deceased.”