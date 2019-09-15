Advertising
In Pictures: Village puts on a show with scarecrow festival
There will be a vote to decide which scarecrow display is the best in the village.
Residents of a Lancashire village have been getting creative for the annual scarecrow festival.
Charnock Richard was ablaze with colour as neighbours tried to out-do one another with figures based around the themes of Willy Wonka and Toy Story, among others.
The village also hosts stalls from local organisations for visitors to enjoy, and there will be a vote to decide which scarecrow display is the best in the village.
