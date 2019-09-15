Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Village puts on a show with scarecrow festival

UK News | Published:

There will be a vote to decide which scarecrow display is the best in the village.

Charnock Richard Scarecrow Festival

Residents of a Lancashire village have been getting creative for the annual scarecrow festival.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Charnock Richard was ablaze with colour as neighbours tried to out-do one another with figures based around the themes of Willy Wonka and Toy Story, among others.

(Peter Byrne/PA)
Charnock Richard Scarecrow Festival
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

The village also hosts stalls from local organisations for visitors to enjoy, and there will be a vote to decide which scarecrow display is the best in the village.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News