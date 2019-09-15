Family tribute to ‘brightest star’ as man charged with woman’s murder

The family of a 21-year-old woman who died after being found injured in the street have described her as “the brightest star of them all”.

The tribute to Bethany Fields was released as police charged a 35-year-old man with her murder.

Ms Fields was found in Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, at 6.12pm on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family released a statement through West Yorkshire Police on Sunday.

They said: “The life of Bethany, who was a beautiful, talented, ambitious, intelligent, kind, giving and loving daughter, was tragically taken from her.

“A daughter, who any parent would have been proud of, much loved and respected by all: family, friends, work colleagues and fellow students.

“She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten, forever in our hearts and thoughts.

“Heaven has gained the brightest star of them all.”

Ms Fields was studying environmental geography at university, taking a music mentoring course and worked with a charitable organisation for people with physical and learning difficulties, her family said.

West Yorkshire Police said Paul Crowther, of Elm Way, Birstall, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.