Man appears in court accused of murdering baby found in river

A man has made his first appearance in court accused of murdering his 11-month-old son, who died after being found in a river.

Zakari William Bennett-Eko was pulled out of the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, by firefighters after reports that that a child was in the water shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital from the scene near Blackburn Street in the town centre, but died a short time later.

Floral tributes are left on a bridge in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester following the death of the baby boy (Kim Pilling/PA)

Zak Eko, 22, of no fixed address, was brought from custody to Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

In a hearing lasting barely a minute, he was flanked by prison officers as he entered the dock and gave his name as Zak Bennett-Eko and confirmed his date of birth.

Eko, wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms, was told by Deputy District Judge Vincent McDade that the matter needed to be dealt with in a crown court.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday September 16.