Advertising
In Pictures: Motorsport nostalgia fans head to Goodwood for Revival
The first Revival took place 50 years after the 9th Duke of Richmond and Gordon opened the motor racing track in 1948.
Nostalgia fans have flocked to the Goodwood Revival for a chance to dress up in vintage clothes and take a look at historic vehicles taking part in the event.
The three-day festival features cars and motorcycles that would have featured in Goodwood circuit’s orginal period of 1948-66.
The first Revival took place 50 years after the 9th Duke of Richmond and Gordon opened the motor racing track in 1948.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.