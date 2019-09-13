In Pictures: Motorsport nostalgia fans head to Goodwood for Revival

Nostalgia fans have flocked to the Goodwood Revival for a chance to dress up in vintage clothes and take a look at historic vehicles taking part in the event.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The three-day festival features cars and motorcycles that would have featured in Goodwood circuit’s orginal period of 1948-66.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The first Revival took place 50 years after the 9th Duke of Richmond and Gordon opened the motor racing track in 1948.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)