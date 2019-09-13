Menu

In Pictures: Colossal cabbages and massive marrows in battle for giant veg prize

UK News | Published:

Gardeners were competing for prizes at the giant vegetable contest at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition

Big is best amid the battle for prizes at the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

Large leeks, colossal cabbages and prodigious pumpkins were all on show at the annual event.

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Gardeners brought a range of giant-sized greens to be judged, with massive marrows, bulky beetroot and tremendous tomatoes all competing for a prize.

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show giant vegetable competition
(Danny Lawson/PA)
