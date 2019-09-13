Advertising
In Pictures: Colossal cabbages and massive marrows in battle for giant veg prize
Gardeners were competing for prizes at the giant vegetable contest at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.
Big is best amid the battle for prizes at the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.
Large leeks, colossal cabbages and prodigious pumpkins were all on show at the annual event.
Gardeners brought a range of giant-sized greens to be judged, with massive marrows, bulky beetroot and tremendous tomatoes all competing for a prize.
