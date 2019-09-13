Advertising
Charles to attend canonisation of English cardinal at Vatican
Cardinal Newman will be the first English saint since 1970.
The Prince of Wales is to attend the canonisation of 19th century religious scholar Cardinal John Henry Newman at the Vatican next month.
Cardinal Newman, who died in 1890, will be the first English saint since the Forty Martyrs were canonised in 1970.
Following the service, on Sunday October 13, Charles will attend a reception at the Pontifical Urban College, where Cardinal Newman studied while preparing to become a Catholic priest.
The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols said Newman’s “personal courage, intellectual clarity and cultural sensitivity” make him “a deeply admired follower of Christ.”
He added: “As one who has been a lifelong champion of the spiritual in everyday life, to promote understanding between faiths, and who has sought to alleviate poverty and disadvantage through his charitable work, The Prince of Wales is particularly qualified to mark the canonisation, which will be such a significant and joyful moment for this country.”
Charles last visited the Vatican with the Duchess of Cornwall in April 2017.
