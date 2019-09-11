Advertising
What the papers say – September 12
The Scottish Court ruling on proroguing dominates papers.
The Scottish Court of Session’s ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful dominates the nation’s papers on Thursday, along with more forecasts about imminent developments on Brexit.
The Daily Mirror attacks Mr Johnson over the court’s ruling that he “lied to the Queen”, a theme echoed in Metro and the i.
The Independent leads with the Scottish court’s decision, and on water vapour having been discovered on a distant planet.
The Times reports on the court ruling, and on Mr Johnson defying MPs by refusing to publish private message on proroguing Parliament, rather than merely the publicly released Operation Yellowhammer documents.
The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson has offered his 21 rebel MPs the chance to appeal against the withdrawal of the whip, hinting he needs the numbers on his side for a coming Brexit battle in Parliament over Northern Ireland.
The Guardian reports on fears of chaos under a no-deal exit as ministers are forced to publish Operation Yellowhammer documents.
And the Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson vowing not to form an alliance with the Brexit Party to ensure victory at the next election.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports on the UK being at the bottom of international rankings on cancer survival rates.
The Financial Times says a likely rejection is coming for the Hong Kong bourse’s bid to buy the London Stock Exchange.
The Sun reports on Andrew Flintoff’s accident while filming Top Gear.
And the Daily Star reports on the “shame” felt by Emmerdale’s Asan N’Jie over a public spat with another soap star.
