Menu

Advertising

LSE receives £29.6bn takeover approach from Hong Kong rival

UK News | Published:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said the tie-up would create a ‘global market infrastructure leader’.

London Stock Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has launched a £29.6 billion proposed takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange Group.

Shares in the London Stock Exchange (LSE) surged 10% higher after its Hong Kong rival revealed the cash-and-shares approach.

The Hong Kong exchange is proposing to pay around £8.36 a share – which values the LSE at around £29.6 billion, or £31.6 billion including debt.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said the tie-up would create a “global market infrastructure leader”.

It added: “The proposed combination would strengthen both businesses, better position them to innovate across markets and geographies, and offer market participants and investors unprecedented global market connectivity.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News