LSE receives £29.6bn takeover approach from Hong Kong rival
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said the tie-up would create a ‘global market infrastructure leader’.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has launched a £29.6 billion proposed takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange Group.
Shares in the London Stock Exchange (LSE) surged 10% higher after its Hong Kong rival revealed the cash-and-shares approach.
The Hong Kong exchange is proposing to pay around £8.36 a share – which values the LSE at around £29.6 billion, or £31.6 billion including debt.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said the tie-up would create a “global market infrastructure leader”.
It added: “The proposed combination would strengthen both businesses, better position them to innovate across markets and geographies, and offer market participants and investors unprecedented global market connectivity.”
