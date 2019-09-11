In Pictures: Harry and host of stars on call to help charity fundraising day

The Duke of Sussex was joined by a host of famous faces as he took to the trading floor as part of a charity day to honour those killed in the September 11 attacks.

Harry attended the 15th annual BGC Charity Day to commemorate employees who died in the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.

Harry talks to football manager Sam Allardyce during the charity event (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington takes a call for the fundraising (Ian West/PA)

Jimmy Carr was among the famous faces to back the charity event (Ian West/PA)

A stunt cyclist performs during the annual charity day at Canary Wharf (Ian West/PA)

Former England football manager Sam Allardyce considers the best tactics for the charity day (Ian West/PA)

Big Sam decides two hands are better than one (Ian West/PA)

Cricketer Monty Panesar takes a call (Ian West/PA)

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Alan Carr lent their support to the event (Ian West/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spared some time for the charity event (Ian West/PA)

Abbey Clancy added her support (Ian West/PA)

The model was joined at the event by husband Peter Crouch (Ian West/PA)

Natalie Pinkham put her feet up for a bit but was back into fundraising action straight away (Ian West/PA)