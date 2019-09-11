How does the iPhone 11 Pro Max compare to its rivals?

Apple has a new flagship smartphone – the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but how does it compare to its biggest rivals on the market?

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Apple’s latest handset compares to competitors from Samsung and Huawei.

– iPhone 11 Pro Max



Price starts at £1,149

6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

IP68 rated water-resistant

A13 Bionic chip which uses machine learning to optimise battery life and performance

Triple rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens

Up to 10x digital zoom

Night mode for low-light photography

4K video recording at up 60 frames per second

12-megapixel front-facing camera with slo-mo video support

Wireless and fast charging capabilities

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G



Price starts at £1,099

5G ready

6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display

IP68 rated water-resistant

Built-in S-Pen stylus

Quad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and DepthVision cameras

Up to 10x digital zoom

Night mode for low-light photography

4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second

10-megapixel selfie camera

Wireless and super-fast charging capabilities

– Huawei P30 Pro



Price starts at £799

6.47-inch Full HD+ display

IP68 water-resistant

Quad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and time of flight (ToF) cameras

Up to 50x digital zoom

Night mode for low-light photography

32-megapixel front-facing camera

Wireless and super-fast charging capabilities