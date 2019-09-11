Drivers warned of long delays after lorry crash closes M6 in Staffordshire

The M6 has been closed in both directions in Staffordshire after a lorry crashed through a concrete section of the central reservation.

Motorists were warned to expect long delays or to find alternative routes after the closure between junctions 12 and 13 near Gailey and Stafford in the early hours of Wednesday.

There is approx 4 miles of very heavy congestion on the northbound M6 between J11a and J12 and 5.5 miles on the southbound J14 to J13. The diversion route is also extremely congested. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes if possible. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) September 11, 2019

Highways England said both carriageways of the motorway had been shut to allow the complex recovery of the severely-damaged HGV, and for repairs to the concrete barrier and road surface.

Delays of around 45 minutes on the approach to the closure are expected to increase, meaning drivers should allow plenty of extra time and consider alternative routes, Highways England said on its Twitter feed.