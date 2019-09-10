Teenager stabbed to death in central London

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a “busy part” of central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, before the teenager was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made and they are continuing their investigations at the scene in Edgware Road, near the junction with Church Street in Westminster.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command said the attack took place near a college where “many young people would have been on their break”.

Despite the efforts of medics the teenager died in hospital shortly before 7.30pm.

A murder investigation has been launched after a male teenager aged 17 was fatally attacked in Edgware Road, #Westminster this afternoon. Detectives are urging those with information to do the right thing and contact investigatorshttps://t.co/vk7A6v037L — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 10, 2019

Mr Partridge added: “This awful attack took place in broad daylight in a busy part of central London.

“A teenager with his whole life ahead of him has been taken away from his family who have been left heartbroken.

Advertising

“We know that lots of people were in the area at the time and may well have seen what unfolded.

“We need them to do the right thing and get in touch right away with what they saw, along with any images or moving footage captured before, during or after the attack.”

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 3755/10Sept or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.