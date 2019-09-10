Apple unveils new iPhone devices

Apple has unveiled a trio of new iPhone devices with redesigned camera systems as the tech firm placed new focus on smartphone photography.

The new iPhone 11, which will start at £729, has a new dual camera system consisting of wide and ultra-wide angle lenses.

It is joined by the 5.8in iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5in 11 Pro Max, both of which will house triple camera systems for the first time on an iPhone.

(PA Graphics)

Apple chief executive Tim Cook called the new Pro devices the “most advanced and most powerful” the company has ever made.

All three phones will be powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic processors, which include machine learning capabilities which help make the phones work faster and better optimise battery life.

The technology firm said iPhone 11 Pro users could see up to five hours’ more battery life as a result of the internal upgrades.

A new Night Mode for photos has also been introduced to the devices – also powered by the A13 chip – while the Pro devices have been given higher quality screens which Apple calls the Super Retina XDR.

Apple confirmed the iPhone 11 Pro will start at £1,049 and the 11 Pro Max will start at £1,149.

The new phones were unveiled at a live event at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, and were joined by a new version of the Apple Watch.

The iPhone 11 Pro (Apple/PA)

The Apple Watch Series 5 will include an “always-on” display for the first time, which will enable users to check notifications and other information on the smartwatch’s display without having to raise their wrist to wake the screen.

Launch dates and pricing were also confirmed for the tech giant’s two new subscription services.

The Netflix challenger TV streaming service Apple TV+ will launch on November 1 in the UK and will cost £4.99 a month, while the firm’s new gaming subscription platform Apple Arcade will launch on September 19 at the same price.

The company also announced a new version of its base-level iPad, which has been given a larger 10.2in screen.

Apple’s announcements come at a busy time for the smartphone market and amid falling sales for the company’s phones.

Rival Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, and confirmed its foldable smartphone will go on sale later this month.

Chinese firm Huawei, which overtook Apple to become the second-largest manufacturer in the world last year, is also set to announce its new flagship phone next week.