Twin girls escaped fire at flats ‘with just the babygrows on their backs’

A crowdfunding page has been set up for a young couple with twin baby daughters who escaped the Worcester Park inferno with just the clothes on their backs.

Lauren Woods and partner Jack Edwards fled from the top floor of the four-storey Hamptons residential block in south-west London in the early hours of Monday, clutching six-month-old daughters Mia and Grace.

The family escaped the blaze unharmed, but are face having to rebuild their lives after all their possessions were destroyed as the fire took hold.

They had to leave in the middle of the night without their two cats, while their vehicle was parked in the now-flooded basement and is expected to be written off.

Lauren Woods and partner Jack Edwards with six-month-old daughters Mia and Grace (Jack Woods/PA)

Much of the 23-apartment building has been destroyed.

Louise Anns, Ms Woods’ friend and colleague at a London-based healthcare company, told the PA news agency: “Lauren’s devastated. Everything they have is in that flat, and it’s gone.

“The girls only moved into their nursery in the last few days; Lauren was so excited, it was all decorated for them.

Advertising

“The most important thing is that everyone got out safely, and it looks like that’s the case.

“But poor Lauren was on maternity leave, so this has been even worse for her.

“I’ve spoken to her this morning and she said she can hardly speak at the moment, it’s all too much for her.”

Ms Anns, 47, has set up a donation page on the GoFundMe.com website to help raise £5,000 to support the family.

Advertising

She said: “The girls left the flat with just their babygrows on their backs. Lauren and Jack threw some clothes on and that was it – they’ve got nothing.

“I know the community will really help them, because it’s not cheap to buy everything from scratch for a baby, let alone two babies.

“Lauren has no airs or graces, she will go to the charity shops and get the bargains. But we just want her and Jack to know the community is supporting them.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/8vwbp-help-the-edward039s-family