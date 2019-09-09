Loganair announces six new routes including Cardiff and Norway

Loganair has announced six new routes to begin running next year including connections with Wales, Norway and the Channel Islands.

From 2020, the Scottish airline will offer a new daily Glasgow to Cardiff service and flights from Aberdeen to Haugesund, Norway and to the East Midlands and Brussels.

The Brussels flights will run as an “optimised schedule via Newcastle”, with Loganair also adding a route to Bergen from Newcastle as well a summer seasonal service to Guernsey.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director, said: “These new routes further expand the airline’s reach across both the UK and Northern Europe – taking our jets to new destinations while introducing additional connections between airports we already serve.

“The energy market offers a lot of potential and these routes ensure Newcastle and Aberdeen are connected with Bergen and Haugesund, which in combination with recently announced services from Norwich mean these key energy regions are now easily within reach of one another as part of Loganair’s overall network.

“Notably, I’m extremely pleased to be able to announce a new route to Aberdeen from East Midlands after being welcomed as the airport’s newest operator only last week – quickly building our presence in the region.”

All of the services will be operated by Embraer 145 or 135 jets.

Mr Hinkles added: “We’re also excited to begin serving Cardiff, operating flights between Scotland and Wales’s biggest cities – a route which is as important for business as it is for leisure.

“As the airline continues to grow, we’re continually looking for ways to enhance connectivity and convenience for our customers, spreading our wings further once again.”