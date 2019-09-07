Meghan in crowd at US Open final to watch friend Serena Williams

The Duchess of Sussex is among the crowd watching her friend Serena Williams play in the US Open final.

Meghan hugged the player’s husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, as they arrived to watch Williams take on 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the women’s singles at Flushing Meadows.

Meghan looked delighted to be in the crowd at Flushing Meadows (Adam Hunger/AP)

A victory for Williams would be her first Grand Slam since giving birth to daughter Alexis in September 2017.

The duchess looked relaxed in a denim dress with a grey jacket over her shoulders and sunglasses hooked into her neckline.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour also sat alongside the duchess (Charles Krupa/AP)

She was seen chatting to Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also sitting close by.

Meghan has left baby son Archie in the care of husband Harry for her transatlantic trip – thought to be the first time she has returned to New York since her baby shower was staged in Manhattan earlier this year.

Meghan shared a hug with Mr Ohanian on arrival in the stadium (Charles Krupa/AP)

Williams is believed to have co-hosted the event at Manhattan’s Mark Hotel, with a host of A-listers attending the celebration including lawyer Amal Clooney, wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney.

The duchess, who reportedly flew by commercial plane for her latest trip to New York, also watched on from the royal box at Wimbledon when Williams played in the final there this year – though the American lost in straight sets.

The pair became friends after meeting at an American football Super Bowl party in 2010.